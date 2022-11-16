IPL 2023: CSK CEO Confirms MS Dhoni Will Lead ‘Yellow Army’ in 2023

"It is a very tough call as far as retention is concerned. As you know that CSK has been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing so well for the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players," Viswanathan said.



"The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that yes, if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours. See, a word to the fans is that we expect to do well. We had one bad season and the next season we won (in 2021). Hope that we will repeat the same (in 2023)," he said.