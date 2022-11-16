MS Dhoni Likely to Work With Team India for T20 World Cup 2024: Report

After the team's disappointing exit at the semifinals stage from the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian cricket board will initiate measures to put the T20 team back on track. One of the steps reportedly under consideration is to use the experience and skills of MS Dhoni, in some capacity, to prepare and plan for the 2024 T20 World Cup.



India suffered a humbling 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals as the men in blue failed to bring home a T20 World Cup title once again.



A lot of criticism followed, where experts and fans slammed India's 'old-school' approach to T20 cricket. There have been calls to split the coaches' roles too and the issue could come up for discussion during the BCCI's Apex Council meeting later this month.