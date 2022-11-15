IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad After IPL Retentions
Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022.
Dwayne Bravo's long career at Chennai Super Kings ended with the 2022 campaign as the West Indian has been released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.
Most importantly, Chennai seem to have managed Ravindra Jadeja to stay back at the franchise after reports had suggested he wanted to exit the team following the 2022 season where he handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.
Robin Uthappa too is out of the squad sheet but that is after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this September.
Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)
IPL 2023 Retentions: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK)
Ravindra Jadeja
Devon Conway
Moeen Ali
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shivam Dube
Ambati Rayudu
Dwaine Pretorius
Maheesh Theekshana
Prashant Solanki
Deepak Chahar
Mukesh Choudhary
Simarjeet Singh
Tushar Deshpande
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Mitchell Santner
Matheesha Pathirana
Subhranshu Senapati
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.