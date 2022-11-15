IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Dwayne Bravo's long career at Chennai Super Kings ended with the 2022 campaign as the West Indian has been released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.

Most importantly, Chennai seem to have managed Ravindra Jadeja to stay back at the franchise after reports had suggested he wanted to exit the team following the 2022 season where he handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

Robin Uthappa too is out of the squad sheet but that is after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this September.

Released players: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)