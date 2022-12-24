KKR Add Fresh Faces in IPL 2023 Auction but Old Problems Persist

Failed to Acquire a Good Backup for Andre Russell

Everyone is aware how dependent KKR are as a team on Andre Russell. They win on most occasions when Russell fires either with the bat or ball. And they lose most of the times when he doesn't. His fitness issues make things even harder for KKR and that's why a good backup is necessary. It's hard to find a like-for-like replacement for him but they didn't go for it when they certainly had it within their reach.

Odean Smith would have been the perfect backup for Russell, even in the long term. But they chose to go with Wiese, who isn't in the best shapes either as he is 37 years old already. He has played in the IPL before. Can he cope up with the intensity of the IPL at this age, though? Doubtful.

Lockie Feeguson is Back, but Death Bowling;s Going to be an Issue Again

KKR's death bowling will have some relief this season as Lockie Ferguson is back in their ranks, but the death bowling is still going to be an issue for them as the numbers of the other bowlers aren't good.

Russell was their designated death-overs specialist last season and he recorded an economy of 11.64 in the phase. Shardul Thakur, whom they traded in for more over INR 10 cr from Delhi Capitals, also went at 11.86 runs per over in the death last season. Ferguson is known for his death bowling skills but even he had a bad outing in IPL 2022 as he conceded 10.98 runs per over in that phase. So, KKR's performance in this phase can again make or break their season.

KKR have so many issues. What about their strengths then? Let's have a look.