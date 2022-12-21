IPL 2023 Auction: Sanjay Manjrekar Feels KKR Need Backup Pace Options

With batters like Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell in their lineup, former India star Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need some pace support for Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson in the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction at Kochi on 23 December.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - Auction Special', Manjrekar spoke on how KKR will approach the auction with the limited funds they have and the replacements they will be looking for in this year's auction.