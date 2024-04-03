Indian Women's Team to Tour Bangladesh for 5 T20Is, Series Begins on 28 April

Indian women's will tour Bangladesh for 5-match T20I series.
Photo: @BCCIWomen/Twitter
India will tour Bangladesh for a T20I series, starting from 28 April, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a schedule for a five-match tour.
Three out of the five matches will be day-night encounters to be played in the main Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Rest two are day games to be held at the outer venue.
The series will play a crucial role in helping both teams prepare for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in Bangladesh at the end of this year.
Bangladesh registered their first-ever victory against India in Women’s ODIs by winning the series opener. But, India bounced back in the next game, leading to a series-deciding encounter that ended in a tie.
Schedule:
April 28: First T20I (D/N), SICS
April 30: Second T20I (D/N), SICS
May 2: Third T20I, SICS Outer
May 6: Fourth T20I, SICS Outer
May 9: Fifth T20I (D/N), SICS