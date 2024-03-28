Pranati Nayak: My Paris Olympics Dream Is Shattered, but I Won’t Quit Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak finished at 9th place at the Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.
Image: Altered by The Quint
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak's aspiration of representing her nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics is dwindling. Albeit the dream not been completely shattered, her journey seems fraught with challenges.
Having made her mark at the Tokyo Olympics, Pranati commenced her quest for a spot in Paris at the inaugural World Cup in Cairo, Egypt in February 2024. The 28-year-old clinched the third position in the vault event, achieving a score of 13.620. Notably, she etched her name in history by becoming just the third Indian woman to secure a bronze medal at a FIG World Cup event.
However, her journey encountered a setback in the subsequent World Cup held in Cottbus, Germany, where she could not participate, as the federation did not field a team in that event. She then returned to compete in the Baku leg, albeit facing adversity as she finished in 9th place with scores of 8.300 and 8.233 in her attempts.
Pranati is now focused on her upcoming challenge – the final World Cup event in Doha from 17-20 April. As she prepares for this crucial tournament, Pranati shares her insights and reflections with The Quint, drawing from her experiences thus far.
Here are the excerpts:
This is a very crucial period for you. What are your expectations from the World Cup in Doha?
I just want to do my best. I don't have expectations anymore for the Olympics. I wish I could've joined the World Cup in Germany, but our team wasn't sent, so we missed out.
Tell us zbout your path to the Paris Olympics, and how non-participation in Germany affected you.
Only the top three performances out of the four World Cups count towards the total points. Since I didn't make it to the final in Baku, it affected my overall score. If I had competed in Germany, I could have improved my chances of earning more points. It was a crucial moment. If I had made it to the final, I would have definitely won a medal since the competition level was the same.
How do you analyse your performance at the World Cup in Baku?
I gave my best performance in Baku. My goal was to come in the best eight but it didn't happen. Of course, it feels bad when your dream is shattered, but I'm still trying.
What do you feel about the upcoming World Cup in Doha?
I am currently ranked 5th and only the top two ranked players from the Doha leg will be considered for Olympics qualification. It's very difficult but I'll try to give it my best.
Realistically, do you think you can make the cut for Olympics?
Sadly. no. I don't think so.
What are your learnings from your performances so far?
After winning a medal in the first World Cup, I knew who my main opponents are. I had put in a lot of effort into this, and I'm still giving it my all. My biggest rival was the second-placed gymnast because we had the same score. The first-place competitor was far ahead of me. I didn't participate in the Germany World Cup, and now I realise it could have been beneficial. But I'm happy that I gave it everything I had.
How did it feel when you realised you couldn't make it to the final?
It felt really bad. Like, really, really bad. We train all year round, making sacrifices like adjusting our diets and being away from our families, all to excel in our competitions. But I understand that not everyone gets what they want. You only get what's written for you.
Have your previous performances affected you?
I'm still standing strong. Whatever happened, happened. Now, I'm focused on putting my best foot forward in the upcoming competition.
How are you motivating yourself?
I can only try. Just because I didn't win a medal I can't stop trying, I can't leave gymnastics. I can win a medal in my next competition at least.
What are your learnings form Baku? Are you trying to change anything?
I can't start a new element now. Last October, I injured my elbow and couldn't train for a month. It takes around two to three months to get back to my previous level, so I'm not considering trying something new. Because of the injury, I've been concentrating solely on the vault. The Asian Championship is in May, and by then, I'll be making a comeback. My focus will be on maintaining my points and not letting them drop.
What's your routine like? How are you preparing for the next World Cup?
After returning from Baku, I went back home for 2-3 days. I spent some time with my family. I felt I regained my energy. I am training and I still have around 20 days and I'll definitely make a comeback. My body is fit so I can do that if I train properly.
Did you speak to Dipa Karmakar after your performance?
I was in tears, and she comforted me. She understood how tough it is to perform well but not win. We were both in the same room, talking and she reassured me.
How did your parents react to your performance?
My parents don't know much about Gymnastics. They have only seen me perform when I was a kid. They always tell me to give my best and keep trying.
In times like these, who motivates you the most?
My family and my coach are my biggest supporters. My coach Ashok Mishra sir has always supported me. He was positive after I won the bronze that I had a chance to qualify but when I finished in 9th, it was really heartbreaking for him, too.
You have another shot at Olympics qualification via the Asian Championships in May. Are you preparing for that?
I'm also training for that event, but there's only one spot available, making it extremely challenging for me. The gymnasts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines are formidable competitors. The plus point is that there's an opportunity for Olympic qualification in the world specialist category, but for the all-around, it's exceptionally difficult. Whatever the outcome, I'll give it my all.
