Indian Women's Cricket Team Look to Avoid Series Defeat vs England

The 201-run total was too little for the English who coasted to an eight-wicket victory with ease.



The visitors may also have to rethink their bowling strategy. While the new-ball bowlers couldn't provide early breakthroughs, the spin trio proved to be expensive and looked ineffective. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht, off-spinner Deepti Sharma and batting all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who too bowls off-break, conceded runs at above six an over. They leaked 122 runs in 19.5 overs.



England, on the other hand, look a pretty balanced side. They have a good seam attack led by pacers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole. Their left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone too looks very effective and has continued her good work from the Test matches.



The Indian bowlers have to worry about England's batting too. Both Tammy Beaumont (unbeaten 87) and Natalie Sciver (unbeaten 74) shared a century partnership and could not be removed.