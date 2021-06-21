BCCI’s Time to Step Up After India Women’s Bristol Heroics

After England scored 396 in their first innings, India started off in fine fashion as Smriti Mandhana and one of five debutantes Shafali Verma piled on a massive 167-run stand, where one could have easily mistaken them for seasoned Test cricketers.

However, once the openers were back in the hut, India’s batting collapsed like a house of cards, and Mandhana and Verma were back out in the middle.

There would be another collapse in the second innings as England’s experienced bowlers proceeded to tighten the noose.

A couple of debutantes, Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia, however had other plans as they responded with an astonishing rearguard effort, a stand that saved the match and had fans sitting on the edge of their seats, wanting more, yearning for Day 5 in a four-day game.

"Psychologically, I think, it's a big boost (managing a draw after the fightback and splitting the points)," the skipper added. "This draw will also help the Indians because they take a lot of confidence from here that there are not just one or two match-winners but they themselves, if they put their mind to it, can be the match-winners for India.”