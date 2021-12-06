Mumbai Test: India Beat New Zealand by a Record-Breaking 372 Runs

India have beaten New Zealand in the second Test by a mammoth 372 runs in Mumbai to also bag the two-match Test series 1-0.

This is the home team's biggest Test victory, by margin of runs, and also India's 14th straight Test series win at home.

Only 45 minutes of play were needed this morning to close the victory as left-arm spinner Jayant Yadav claimed four of the five wickets while R Ashwin claimed the all-important wicket of Henry Nicholls (44), who along with Daryl Mitchell (60) had kept India at bay on the third day.

Jayant started the carnage in the first 10 minutes of play when he sent back Rachin Ravindra, who had denied India victory in the Kanpur Test by surviving 52 balls in the company of last-man Ajaz Patel, by inducing an edge off a sharp turner. He finished the day with a spell of 6-2-19-4 for overall figures of 4/49. Ashwin ended with 4/34.

New Zealand had started the day on 140/5, needing another 400 runs to win after India had declared their second innings on Sunday at 276/7, setting the visitors a 540-run target.