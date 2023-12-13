India W vs England W: Smriti Mandhana Bats for More Women’s Test Cricket

For players accustomed to turning out for T20I and One-Day cricket, playing Test cricket is a big change mentally and physically. Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team said the domestic structure is more focused on white-ball cricket because of the demands of International cricket.

"Women's cricket in India, I wouldn't say is lacking here (in this aspect). To be fair, we have played a lot of T20s and one-day cricket in the last 4 or 5 years. That's why the domestic cricket structure was formed in terms of getting us the T20s and one-day experience because we had T20 and one-day World Cups more," Mandhana told a press conference two days before the Indian women's cricket team take on England in a four-day one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium here.