WPL 2024: Rise of Vrinda Dinesh– From Sitting on the Sidelines To Earning 1.3 Cr

Karnataka U-23 women's team's camp in Raipur erupted in euphoria, as their skipper, Vrinda Dinesh was picked by UP Warriorz for a hefty sum of Rs 1.3 crore at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction.

While she was bowling, the young all-rounder overheard her teammate Shishira Gowda mumbling to the team analyst “Vrinda was picked by UP Warriorz for a huge INR 1.30 crore.”

Before she could believe her ears, she found herself encircled by the entire squad, with congratulations pouring in.