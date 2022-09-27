Heather Knight Accuses Deepti of Lying, Says Dean Was Not Warned Before Run Out

Three days since Charlotte Dean’s run out by Deepti Sharma, the debate on morality and ethics is still waging, as now, the English skipper Heather Knight has accused the Indian team of ‘lying’ to justify their actions. According to Knight, Deepti Sharma’s claim of warning Dean before the run out is not true.

The incident happened at the Lord’s on Saturday, 24 September, when India women and England women were competing in the last fixture of a three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 170, England were 153/9 when Sharma found Dean out of her crease before she had bowled the delivery, and subsequently, ran her out.