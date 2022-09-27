Heather Knight Accuses Deepti of Lying, Says Dean Was Not Warned Before Run Out

England skipper Heather Knight has said India's claims of warning Charlotte Dean before run out are not true.
(Photo: IANS)
Three days since Charlotte Dean’s run out by Deepti Sharma, the debate on morality and ethics is still waging, as now, the English skipper Heather Knight has accused the Indian team of ‘lying’ to justify their actions. According to Knight, Deepti Sharma’s claim of warning Dean before the run out is not true.
The incident happened at the Lord’s on Saturday, 24 September, when India women and England women were competing in the last fixture of a three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 170, England were 153/9 when Sharma found Dean out of her crease before she had bowled the delivery, and subsequently, ran her out.
Writing about the run out and India’s claim of warning Dean, Knight tweeted “The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”
Previously, Sharma had mentioned that they given ‘repeated warnings,’ and even the umpires were informed.
Dean, who was batting on 47 at the time of her dismissal, only three runs away from what could have been her first international half-century, reacted to the incident by writing “An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I'll just stay in my crease from now on,” on her Instagram status.
Interestingly, she featured in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture only a day later, where the 21-year-old ‘faked’ a similar run out after finding fellow English bowler Linsey Smith out of her crease.