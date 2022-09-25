Deepti's Run Out of Charlie Dean Perfectly Legal, but Leaves Opinion Divided

Dean was backing up when Sharma stopped in the middle of her bowling action to run out the batter for 47 runs with the target just 17 runs away. The dismissal is perfectly legal according to the laws of the game.

"I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently," Broad tweeted.

Broad's longtime teammate and leading wicket-taker among pacers, Anderson said, "Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?"

Another English player, Sam Billings, wrote on his Twitter handle, "There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket …"