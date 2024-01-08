India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I?

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: India and Australia women will clash in the final T20I match on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Since both the teams have levelled the series 1-1, the IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I will be crucial as it will decide the winner of the series.

The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. Later, Australia Women won the three-match ODI series by 3-0. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition.

Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20 date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.