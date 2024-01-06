Ind W vs Aus W: Smriti, Shafali 50s & Titas' 4-Fer Helps India Seal 9-Wicket Win

They blazed to 59 runs in the Powerplay without losing any wickets as India reached fifty off 32 balls. They took the score to 100 runs in the 12th over, reaching the mark off 69 balls with Smriti Mandhana scoring 38 runs and Shafali Verma hammering 49 runs in the process.

Shafali, who was dropped for the three-match ODI series that Australia won 3-0, was the first to reach her half-century off 32 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. Mandhana was not far behind as she completed a run-a-ball fifty, hitting six boundaries and one maximum.

Smriti was out for 137, caught by McGrath near the boundary rope as she went for a slog-sweep off a full-length delivery outside off-stump by Wareham.

With just five runs needed for victory, Jemimah Rodrigues struck a four off Wareham to seal victory.