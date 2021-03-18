India Women End SA ODI Series With More Questions Than Answers

The second-highest wicket-taker for India in the T20 World Cup last year should ideally have never been dropped from the squad, especially considering that the 31-year old would need a few games to hit her straps. The decision to “rest” her could only have been justifiable if a young and talented seamer had been backed in the series and emerged as a strong contender to make the World Cup squad.

Other than Goswami, the Indian selectors had included two other seamers for the South Africa ODI series - Monica Patel and Mansi Joshi. The latter had 11 games under her belt before the series and had picked up 13 scalps, while Patel had been given her maiden international call-up. Joshi, who had been a part of the 2017 World Cup had been troubled by a spate of injuries since 2018 but was always in line to be the side’s third seamer, after Goswami and Shikha.

The selections hinted at the players the Indians were looking at for the World Cup and wanted to give exposure to. However, Patel was dropped after the first ODI and only got a chance in the fifth game again, while Joshi played three games in the series. In Goswami’s absence in the fourth ODI due to injury, only one seamer in Joshi took the field, when Patel could have been slotted in as well and thrown into the midst. In the absence of a senior pro who absorbs pressure, Patel’s temperament would have come to the fore.

Instead, by limiting chances and not allowing the newcomer adequate match time, the questions over the fast bowling resources have not quietened. The left-armer (a rare commodity in women’s cricket) lends great variety to the bowling, but her wobbly seam position and lack of zing are areas that needs to be improved. Whether a few more games here could have have helped will always be up for debate, but it is certain that the decision to “rest” Shikha to give chances to other players was not the best one.