Sarah Taylor Takes Up Coaching Role With Sussex Men’s Team

“I’m really pleased about working with the club’s wicketkeepers. From Ben Brown and Phil Salt in the professional squad and down through the pathway, we have a really talented group of keepers at Sussex who I am looking forward to working with immensely,” Taylor was quoted as saying in a statement on the Sussex cricket website.

“I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game. I’m a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so that players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves,” she added.

In her 13-year international career and has the most wicketkeeping dismissals in the history of women’s international cricket and has scored over 7,000 international runs for England.