Presenting the Indian Women’s Cricket Team One Whole Year Later

A lot has changed since the historical T20 Women’s World Cup final that was held in front of a record crowd at the MCG between India and Australia in 2020. The world came to a standstill, sports and all outdoor activities were stalled, and financial losses caused due to the lockdown took a severe toll on the majority population. As it became apparent that the COVID-19 was here to stay, extra precautions were taken in an attempt to make lives normal again.

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team is the sixth women’s team among Full Nation Members to take the field during the pandemic era, almost five-and-a-half months after the England Women and West Indies Women played a five-match T20I series in England.