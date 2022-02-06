India vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss & Elects to Field; Debut for Deepak Hooda

“We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, won't change a lot. Will get better to bat under the lights. I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It's been a couple of months since I played cricket. It's a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team we have grown over the years, and we'll continue to do that. We had a few positives Covid cases, so we have some new faces,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

“The toss is fifty-fifty, we have to assess the conditions and bat well. We have come out well and bring out the results. The guys have to adapt to different scenarios. We had a series a few days ago, so we need some mental adjustment. We need to bat long and rotate the strike. There are a couple of changes in the team, Roach and Allen are back. Darren hasn't played a game since July, so and exciting phase for few of these guys,” Kieron Pollard said at the toss.