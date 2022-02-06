Down Memory Lane: India's Triumphs in the U-19 Cricket World Cup

The most successful nation at the Under-19 level, India bagged a record-extending fifth title in the 14th ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup, beating England in by four wickets in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.



After a superb bowling performance by Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) helped bowl out England for 189 despite a fighting 95 by James Rew, India rode on half-centuries by Shaik Rasheed (50) and Nishant Sindhu (50 not out) to reach 195/6 in 47.4 overs and win the match by four wickets.



Besides winning the five titles, the Indian colts have also finished runners-up thrice -- 2006, 2016 and 2020.

Here's a look back at the four previous winning campaigns at the U-19 World Cup for India.