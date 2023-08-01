India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live: When & How to Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place on Tuesday, 1 August 2023.
West Indies won against India in the second ODI that took place in Barbados. The team won the match by six wickets. Now, it is time for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI to take place. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from anywhere they want if they know the date and time. We have all the latest details so you don't miss the 3rd ODI that is set to take place soon.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Cricket fans in the country who are waiting to watch Team India play against West Indies should know all the important details. One should know the live broadcasting channel and app as well.
When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Cricket fans should note the date and stay ready to watch both teams play.
When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is set to start at 7:00 pm IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
Where can you watch the live broadcast of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI today?
You can watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming in India?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming can be watched on the JioCinema app and website. One should note that the match will begin at the scheduled time.
