Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming & Telecast

After beating Bangladesh A in the semi-final match, India A is all set to face off its arch-rivals Pakistan A in the final match on Sunday, 23 July 2023. The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 2 pm IST.

In the semi-final match against Bangladesh A, India A set a score of 211 for the rival team to chase. The Bangladesh A team were all out for 160 and lost the match by 51 runs.

Let us check out the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming, Squads, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue, and other details below.