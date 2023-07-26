India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023: Schedule & Live Streaming Details

When will the IND vs WI ODI series begin?

India vs West Indies ODI series will begin on July 27 and end on August 1.

At what time will the IND vs WI ODI series begin?

IND vs WI ODI series will begin on July 27 at 07:00 PM IST. All the matches for the next days are also scheduled at 7 PM IST

Where will the IND vs WI ODI series be played?

The first two matches of the IND vs WI series will be played at Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados while the third and final match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

Where can we watch the IND vs WI ODI series live in India?

The IND vs WI match will be live-streamed on FanCode app and the website. Fans can watch the matches live with a subscription.

Where can we watch the IND vs WI ODI series for free?

Fans can watch the IND vs WI ODI series on the JioCinema app or website for free.