Aggression Unlocked: Shivam Mavi’s Journey From a Shy Batter to Debut Four-Fer

When Shivam Mavi picked up four wickets in a T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 3 January, he became only the third male Indian cricketer to register a four-fer on his T20I debut. Barring that, he also became the fourth player from the 2018 India U19 squad to represent the senior team. His journey, however, is markedly different from that of his predecessors.

Prithvi Shaw’s ‘class of 2018' is often regarded as the best Indian U19 men's team. Under the stewardship of Rahul Dravid, the team not only became world champions but also outplayed almost every single opponent who had the audacity to stand in their way.

It seemed certain that the prodigious batch would produce a few superstars in the not-so-distant future. The prophecy did not turn out to be mere braggadocio, as Shaw made his debut for the senior team that same year.

A year later, his opening partner, Shubman Gill, also had the opportunity to don the Indian kit, followed by pacer Arshdeep Singh.