India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Sri Lanka to Bowl First After Winning Toss
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi have been handed debuts.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first of the three-match T20I series against India, which is being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Explaining his team's strategy, the all-rounder said "We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines, have got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed."
After losing the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya said "We were going to bat first. Yes, this is a chasing ground. but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations in bilaterals."
India will miss several big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this series. In the absence of the veterans, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as the captain and vice-captain respectively.
The duo will be looking to prove themselves in their respective new roles, as the team management looks to form a new core group of players for T20Is.
The defending Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka have not played a T20I since the T20 World Cup, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. They will be returning under the spirited captaincy of Dasun Shanaka. In the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Avishka Fernando making his return to the national side, the Lankans boast of plenty of talent who can be match-winners in this format of the game.
In terms of head-to-head records, India is way ahead of their opposition, having beaten the Lankans 17 times in this format. Sri Lanka have had the better of the men in blue on only eight occasions, but having said that, they did emerge victorious in the last meeting back in September 2022.
Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi Debut for India
In terms of team news, there ate two debutants for India - 23-year-old batter Shubman Gill, who has already made his mark in ODIs and Tests, and 24-year-old bowler Shivam Mavi, who will be playing his first international match. Arshdeep Singh is yet to recover completely, and hence was not selected.
Playing XIs:
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
