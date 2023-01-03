India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Sri Lanka to Bowl First After Winning Toss

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first of the three-match T20I series against India, which is being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Explaining his team's strategy, the all-rounder said "We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines, have got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed."

After losing the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya said "We were going to bat first. Yes, this is a chasing ground. but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations in bilaterals."