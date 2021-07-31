Why India's Bench Strength Suffered A Blow in Sri Lanka

Now, coming to Samson and Rana. Both had golden opportunities in both the 50-over and 20-over formats, but blew it completely. Samson is the most frustrating player to watch. He has all the time in the world, all the talent that a player should have and more, but he somehow manages to self-destruct at all times. He shows flashes of brilliance in every IPL and then just disappears out of sight. To borrow a parlance from the ongoing Olympics, Samson took early lead when the race began, but quickly fell behind in a quest to be in the T20 World Cup squad. Samson has made it difficult for himself clearly.

Rana on the other hand looked woefully short of class to play at this level. Rana came a cropper against spin and just did not seem to have a plan.

Two other young batsmen, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal did themselves no favours by not making most of the opportunities that came their way in the T20Is. They should have done a lot more, but then the slow pitches were a test and it would be too cruel to certify on the basis of that.