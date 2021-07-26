Sundar & Avesh Injured, Prithvi & Suryakumar to Join Indian Test Team in England

Surayakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will join the Indian test team in England.
(Photo: BCCI)
The BCCI has finally released a statement with an update on all injuries and replacements in the Indian Test team that's currently touring England.
Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour with Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav named as their replacements.
"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," said the BCCI release.
Joining him on his return to India will be Avesh Khan who had been picked in an Indian squad for the first time. Khan injured his left thumb during a warm-up game last week
"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England," read the board's statement.
As is already known, Shubman Gill has returned home to India after picking up an injury in England last month. The board clarified that he's got a stress reaction on his left leg which has caused him to take rest.
"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," said the BCCI's release.
Rishabh Pant too joined the team in England last week after fully recovering COVID-19 and returning two negative RT-PCR tests. The BCCI release said he has now also received clearance from the BCCI Medical Team to start training for the upcoming series.
Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav
Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla
