Only Few New Players Can Come Out of SL Tour for T20 WC: Dravid

"These are the only three [T20] games before the T20 World Cup. I am sure the selectors and management would have a fair idea by now as to what kind of squad they are looking for T20 World Cup…Can't read too much into it (the Sri Lanka series). There might be the odd spots and people might raise their hands up and knock on the doors," he said and confirmed that a couple of selectors will travel to Sri Lanka for the series which comprises three ODIs (13-18 July) and three T20 Internationals (21-25 July).

Dravid added that he will speak to the team management in England over the next couple of weeks and take their inputs.

"I haven't disturbed them (Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri) during WTC but will touch base with them over the next couple of weeks and see what they are thinking," he added.

The 48-year-old, known as The Wall for his gritty batting, said the objective of the team is to win the series and hopefully, in the process, the team can throw up a few options for the T20 World Cup.