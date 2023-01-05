India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live in India

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live streaming details are mentioned here for you.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
Hardik Pandya-led India will aim to take the lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two teams are gearing up to lock horns in Pune on Thursday, 5 January 2023. The India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 is scheduled to take place soon, and cricket fans in India are extremely excited. They want India to win the series. If cricket fans in the country want to watch it, they should be aware of the match timings and other details.
Shubman Gill is expected to up the ante in the powerplay overs to keep Ruturaj Gaikwad, his nearest competitor, at a distance. People are looking forward to watching the India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live match to see which team wins today, on Thursday. We have all the latest details on the upcoming match for you.
When will India vs. Sri Lanka's 2nd T20 take place?
The India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match is all set to take place today, Thursday, 5 January 2023, as per schedule.
What is the time of the India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match?
India vs. Sri Lanka's 2nd T20 match is all set to begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place half an hour before the beginning of the play.
Where will India vs. Sri Lanka's 2nd T20 take place in the country?
According to the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
How can I watch India vs. Sri Lanka's 2nd T20I live in India?
Viewers in India can watch the India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live broadcast on the Star Sports Network, according to the scheduled time. You can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Take note of the live streaming details of the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)