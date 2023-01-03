India vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch IND vs SL Match

With the beginning of the new year, team India is all set to play their first game against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan cricket team will be visiting India for the shortest format accompanied by a three-series match. The first game will be played in the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya is expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note in India vs Sri Lanka T20I 2023. The three-match series against Sri Lanka will begin on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

The followers of Indian cricket have gotten a vision of Hardik's captaincy from his victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand. Now, let's know the timings, venue, and live streaming details like when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I match?