Ind v SL 1st ODI: Bumrah Miss Sours India’s Build-Up to Series Opener Against SL

After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, 10 January.

With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts' have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.