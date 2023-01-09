Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback Delayed Further, Will Miss Sri Lanka ODI Series

Bumrah, 29, was not a part of India's original ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka announced on December 27. But he was included in the squad for the three-match series on January 3.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the NCA. He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI had said at that time.

Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022, when his back injury resurfaced after playing two home T20Is against Australia and was subsequently ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is yet to be known if India will pick Bumrah for the ODI series against New Zealand which begins from January 18. In his absence, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will form the fast-bowling department for the series against Sri Lanka, apart from pace-bowling allrounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya in the mix.