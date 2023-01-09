'I'm Not Giving Up T20Is,' Says Skipper Rohit Sharma Ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs

Shubman Ahead of Ishan

Rohit also confirmed that right-handed batter Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside him at Guwahati on Tuesday, meaning left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who made a sensational career-best 210 while opening the batting in his absence against Bangladesh at Chattogram in December 2022, will have to sit out of the playing eleven.

"Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last (few) games Gill got a lot of runs as well."

"I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well."

"It is unfortunate that we won't be able to play Ishan but looking at how things have panned out for us in the last 8-9 months, looking at how the ODIs have gone through for us, it is fair to give Gill that run and he has done extremely well in that position. We will definitely try out and keep Ishan in the mix and see how things pan out for us as we play a lot of games ahead," he concluded.