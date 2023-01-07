ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Suryakumar Smashes Century as India Post 228/5 vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot

Photo updates from the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, being played in Rajkot.

The Quint
Updated
Photos
2 min read
In Photos: Suryakumar Smashes Century as India Post 228/5 vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot
i
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Suryakumar Yadav 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×