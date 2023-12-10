India vs South Africa T20I Live Streaming Today: When & Where To Watch

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match 2023 live streaming and live telecast details.
The Indian cricket team will be on a full-fledged tour of South Africa from tomorrow, December 10. India's tour of South Africa will include the T20 International series followed by as many One Day Internationals. The three-match T20 series will be followed by the ODI series which is again followed by a two-match Test series from January 7, 2024.
BCCI has named three different captains for the three formats. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 team, KL Rahul will lead the 50-over squad and Rohit Sharma will lead only the Test side. Meanwhile, the South Africa vs India Test series is important since they are a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The first T20 match will be played tomorrow and you can check the live streaming details below.
When will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?
The first India vs South Africa T20I match will be played today, 10 December 2023.
At what time will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?
The first IND vs SA T20 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the first India vs South Africa T20I match be played?
The first India vs South Africa T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa series in India?
Star Sports will live telecast the IND vs SA series in India.
How can the fans watch the India vs South Africa series live online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches on Disney+Hotstar in India.
How can fans watch the India vs South Africa series for free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast South Africa vs India cricket matches on its terrestrial network for free.
1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban
2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha
3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Kingsmead, Durban
St George's Park, Gqeberha
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Boland Park, Paarl
Supersport Park, Centurion
Newlands, Cape Town
India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.
