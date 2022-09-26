India vs South Africa T20: Schedule, Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are ready to play against each other in a three-match T20I and ODI series that is set to be played in India. The match is scheduled to begin on 28 September with the first T20I. It is important to note that the series will be played after the T20I series between India and Australia. The India vs South Africa T20 series is set to begin soon and cricket fans in the country are excited.

