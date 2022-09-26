India vs South Africa T20: Schedule, Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India Vs South Africa T20I schedule is here.
India and South Africa are ready to play against each other in a three-match T20I and ODI series that is set to be played in India. The match is scheduled to begin on 28 September with the first T20I. It is important to note that the series will be played after the T20I series between India and Australia. The India vs South Africa T20 series is set to begin soon and cricket fans in the country are excited.
India vs South Africa T20 series is an important match. Both the teams are gearing up to play against each other. The matches will be played in India, so the cricket fans in the country can either watch it at the stadium or in their homes. They must know the match dates and timings to watch it on time.
Let's take a look at the India vs South Africa T20 match dates and times:
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: The match is scheduled to be played on 28 September at 7:30 pm IST.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: The match is set to be played on 2 October at 7:30 pm IST.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: The match is scheduled to be played on 4 October at 7:30 pm IST.
Viewers can take a look at the India vs South Africa T20 match venues here:
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Viewers in India can watch India vs South Africa T20 series live on Star Sports Network on the scheduled dates. The match can be viewed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.
