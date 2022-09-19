India Unveil New Jersey for Men’s and Women’s T20I Matches, to Debut Against Aus

"It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," it added.



Combined with petals found in the BCCI's official insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. It will be available for purchase at kit sponsor's official website and at all leading e-commerce and retail outlets.