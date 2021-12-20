Rahul Dravid Stresses on High Intensity in Training Ahead of SA Tests

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said in the video uploaded by the BCCI that the players will have to really be prepared for such bouncy conditions, adding that it's not just the batters who'll have to work hard to get used to the conditions, but the bowlers too would need to work on their technique in order to hit "the right areas".

"I think we've got to be prepared for such kind of conditions (pace and bounce). When we walked in, we thought it would be sunny. But the moment we turned out at the ground (we got) overcast conditions… it's always challenging from the bowlers' perspective as well to kind of hit the right areas. These kinds of conditions we'll get in the Test match and we should be able to exploit those conditions," said Mhambrey.