I Got Emotional: Mukesh Kumar Remembers Late Father After Maiden India Call-Up

So will he call it a God's gift that he is able to move the ball both ways? "Aapke haathon ki Kalakari Bhagwan ki den hai, lekin unka diya huwa ashirwad pe mehnat nahi karoge toh kuch nahi hoga. (You can have God's gift but what you do with that is upto you)," said the 28 year old.

For him, a chance to enter the Indian dressing room is an opportunity to learn as much as possible -- be a sponge and soak it all in.

"Life is all about learning and it never stops. My endeavour would be to ensure that till I play cricket, I should never stop learning." His India A coach VVS Laxman, who was also his mentor in Bengal a few seasons back, gave him an advice that worked wonders in recent games.

"Laxman sir told me that Mukesh whatever lengths you bowl for Bengal and how you set up batters, just replicate that consistently. I just followed his instruction," he added.