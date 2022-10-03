‘Higher Strike Rate Was a Demand of This Innings’: Rahul After His 57 Against SA

Shortly after he let his bat do the talking amid criticism regarding his slow strike rate, India opener KL Rahul countered his detractors, saying he bats according to the "demand of the innings."

Rahul sizzled with a 28-ball 57 in the India's series-clinching 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I to silence his critics in Guwahati on Sunday, 2 October.

The Indian vice-captain's strike rate had come under scanner during the Asia Cup and his 56-ball 51 against South Africa in the series opener at Thiruvananthapuram.

"Yes, going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.