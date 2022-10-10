India vs SA, 2nd ODI: ‘Ishan & Shreyas Were Great to Watch,’ Says Shikhar Dhawan

Keshav Maharaj Surprised With Dew

Stand-in South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj was surprised with dew becoming a huge factor in the second half of the innings. "We didn't expect dew to be such a factor here, that's why we opted to bat. We tried what we could, Shreyas and Kishan played very well."



"We thought the track will get slower and lower as the game progressed. But it got easier to bat after the 30th over due to the soft ball and dew that came on."