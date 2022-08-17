Shikhar Stresses Importance of KL Rahul’s Return, Praises Team India Youngsters

The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that he would require surgery. Consequently, the right-hander missed the tour of England and Ireland.

The opener was scheduled to return for the tour of West Indies and USA but following a positive Covid-19 result, the BCCI medical team advised him to rest. Apart from Zimbabwe, Rahul has already been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup at the end of this month.

"It's very good news that KL is back in the side and leading the side. He is one of the main players of the Indian team and with the Asia Cup coming ahead, it's a good outing for him and I'm sure he will gain a lot from this tour,'' Dhawan said on Rahul's return, ahead of the series.