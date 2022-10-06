Team India Led by Rohit Sharma Departs for Australia to Feature in T20 World Cup

With the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup set to commence in Australia on 16 October, a 14-member Indian squad departed from Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, 6 October for the ICC mega event Down Under.

The Indian team led by captain Rohit Sharma will begin their T20 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), similar to the World Cup opener between both sides in last year’s edition.

Team India have decided to leave two weeks ahead of their World Cup campaign in an effort to get acclimatised to the conditions in Australia as half of its squad do not have prior experience playing Down Under.