Ind vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed Makes India Debut as Proteas Opt to Bat First

South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first in the second game of the three-match ODI series against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, 9 October.

Proteas regular skipper Temba Bavuma and leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell and will be replaced by Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin respectively.

Meanwhile, Team India have made two changes as well. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been handed his India debut as Ruturaj Gaikwad sits out while Washington Sundar comes in place of Ravi Bishnoi, who had a tough outing in the first ODI.