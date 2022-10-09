Ind vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed Makes India Debut as Proteas Opt to Bat First

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ind vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed Makes India Debut as Proteas Opt to Bat First

Both teams have made two changes respectively to their sides as Team India trail the three-match series 0-1.
Siddharth Suresh
Cricket
Published:

India take on South Africa in the second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. 

(Photo: BCCI)

South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first in the second game of the three-match ODI series against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, 9 October.

Proteas regular skipper Temba Bavuma and leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell and will be replaced by Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin respectively.

Meanwhile, Team India have made two changes as well. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been handed his India debut as Ruturaj Gaikwad sits out while Washington Sundar comes in place of Ravi Bishnoi, who had a tough outing in the first ODI.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

