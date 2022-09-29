‘Tricky Matches Teach Us a Lot’: Rohit Sharma After 1st T20I Win Against SA

"It was unbelievable for Surya to come out there and play those shots. we have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything that can be hard for a batter that was the wicket today."

"And for Surya to come with that approach after the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end." Rahul said that he expected the track to do a bit but not to the extent it did.

Rahul also praised young Arshdeep Singh, whose three wickets in his first over set-up the game.

"He's (Arshdeep) growing with each game and with each outing he gets better, he is somebody who has a big heart and I have seen him in close quarters while playing in the IPL. This season what he did for his franchise was phenomenal and to be the number one death bowler in a team (Punjab Kings) which has Rabada speaks highly of him."