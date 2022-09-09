‘Do You Want Me to Sit Out?’: Rahul When Asked if Kohli Should Open in T20Is

"Obviously, Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for the team, and the way he played against Afghanistan, I know he is very very pleased.”

"He has been working on his game and that worked beautifully today. As a team, it is important for every player to get time out in the middle," the stand-in skipper said.

For Rahul, even during the period of lull over last three years, there had been no change in Kohli's work ethic or mindset.

"Obviously, the celebration by Virat was more of relief. There has been no change in his mindset, attitude, and work ethic in the last 2-3 years. There has been no difference in the way he prepares for the game.

"He (Rahul) has always had that desire, I think we are also very obsessed with numbers, obsessed with those three digits and we think, if someone is scoring hundreds, then only he is in form. His contributions have been phenomenal in the last 2-3 years," said Rahul.