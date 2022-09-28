Suryakumar Yadav Rises to Career-Best 2nd Place in ICC T20I Player Rankings

India captain Rohit Sharma also moved up one place to 13th position after scores of 46 not out and 17 in the second and third T20I against Australia.

Only a couple of rating points separate Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also improved a spot to grab the third position.

Babar, who had occupied the No.1 position for 1,155 days before being overtaken by teammate Mohammad Rizwan earlier this month, was named player of the match for an unbeaten 110 in the second T20I against England.

He followed it up with scores of eight and 36 in the third and fourth matches, which were also played over the past week.

India spinners Axar Patel (up from 33rd to 18th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up from 28th to 26th) have moved up the bowlers' list, which continues to be led by Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.