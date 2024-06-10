T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Standings After IND vs PAK Match

T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: India and Pakistan clashed in a nail biting match of T20 World Cup 2024 on 9 June 2024, which was won by India by 7 runs. Therefore, team India is now at position 1 in the Group A points table while as Pakistan team retains position 4. USA is now at second spot in the Group A T20 World Cup Points Table with 4 points while as after losing both matches played so far, Ireland is at the bottom of with zero points.

In Group B points table, Australia is at top with 4 points while as Oman is at bottom with zero points. In Group C points table, Afghanistan is at position 1 with 4 points and New Zealand is at position 4 with zero points. In Group D points table, South Africa is leading with 4 points and Sri Lanka is at bottom with zero points.